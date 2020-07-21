AHSAA to look at ‘best practices’ to allow high school sports to return to play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association plans to start high school sports on time in the fall.
AHSAA leaders will announce the board’s decision on Thursday following the board’s summer meeting Wednesday.
When emailed about that Wednesday meeting, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said, “Our board will review best practices allowing our schools to return to play as scheduled. Not saying something couldn’t change in this crazy world, but hopefully they will approve and we move forward with sports, no delay.”
Savarese has previously said football season will start on time, but said to expect changes on the field and in the stands.
“For example, there will be more time during time outs to allow for some cleaning, sidelines will be increased, normally they are from the 25 to 25, now they will be 10 to 10, pregame will be different, there won’t be as many participants,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese.
