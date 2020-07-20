62-year-old grandmother, killed in a drive-by shooting; family pleads for answers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family is pleading for help finding out who shot and killed a 62-year-old grandmother.
Birmingham police report Brenda Lee Jordan was an innocent bystander caught in a shootout on June 6, 2020.
“She was a passenger. She was in the car with my Aunt. It was a normal Saturday [sic] on the way to go pick up some cake and chicken salad,” said Jordan’s daughter Keiasha Jordan explained.
It happened near the Sunoco gas station on 1st Ave in the Wahouma neighborhood on Birmingham’s eastside.
According to BPD, the shooter was in another car, likely aiming at someone else but hit Jordan while she sat in the passenger seat of a moving car.
There have been no arrests nor suspects identified.
Nearly two months later, Keiasha Jordan prayed for a breakthrough ahead of what would’ve been her parent’s 43rd wedding anniversary on July 22.
“She was a very outspoken woman. Very friendly, sociable. She loved her church family. She loved God.”
Jordan’s two children, five grandchildren, and her husband plead to the community for help.
“That was a busy street. I know somebody knows something. I know its a code: Don’t Snitch, but this could’ve been anybody,” She plead. “This could’ve been your mother. This could’ve been your sister. This could’ve been your grandmother and you would want justice for your family member so please do the same. We want answers. We want closure. Please speak up.”
If you have information about this case, call BPD (205-328-9311).
You can also call Crime Stoppers (205-254-7777) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to five-thousand dollars.
WBRC reached out to BPD for an update on the investigation. We will update this article when we hear back.
