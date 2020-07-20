Winn Dixie will require masks in stores staring July 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn Dixie stores, announced Monday that customers will be required to wear masks or face coverings starting July 27.
Southeastern Grocers said the majority of their stores are under either a local or state government mandate for face masks.
This is part of the statement emailed to media outlets Monday:
Our communities count on us, and we are counting on our customers to show kindness as we go through these challenging times together.
We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.