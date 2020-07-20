University of Alabama now testing faculty and staff for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday was the first day of mandatory coronavirus testing for faculty and staff at the University of Alabama.
School officials wanted all employees tested for coronavirus ahead of students returning to campus. They want to test 100 people every hour and to eventually see 800 people a day.
There are more than 6000 U-A faculty and staff members who must go through testing performed by people with the College of Community Health Sciences. One of the organizers explained what happens if someone tests positive.
“And call them and ask them to isolate themselves and then we talk to them about who they have been in contact with and we notify those individuals without giving out any names that they’ve been around somebody that’s tested positive,” according to Dr. John Higginbotham, Chairman of the Department Community Medicine and Population Health at the University of Alabama.
A positive test result means that person has to go into quarantine. They would isolate for 14 days. And they won’t be allowed back to work until they test negative twice 48 hours apart
