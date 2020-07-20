Midfield schools will start fall instruction virtually

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City Schools announced Monday the first nine weeks of school will start virtually.
All students, grades K-12, will receive their instruction through online platforms.
Schools are scheduled to begin August 25.
Superintendent, Dr. Shun Williams, received board approval for the decision during Monday morning’s board meeting.
The District believes this is in the best interest of the health and safety of its students and employees.
Dr. Williams said he made the call after receiving input from health officers, Midfield school principals, and informal feedback from parents.
He has also been closely following the daily COVID-19 news developments.
“It wasn’t a simple choice to make, because our current health pandemic makes nothing simple anymore. But, when I considered the health of my students and employees, there was only one call to make. I chose to protect them,” said Dr. Williams.
Midfield is utilizing multiple virtual learning platforms, including the Schoology tool provided by the Alabama State Department of Education.
The systems used will vary according to the grade levels of the students, targeting specific academic and developmental points.
Teachers are presently undergoing comprehensive training to meet the needs of students and parents. They will continue to train weekly.
To ensure that both students and parents are comfortable navigating this technology, the District will provide ongoing training and support for all parents and stakeholders on the process, as they need it.
