Hoover council approves entertainment district for Stadium Trace Village

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover votes to establish an entertainment district in Stadium Trace Village. There was a little back and forth Monday about the safety aspects of the entertainment district, but council did pass it.
Hoover city leaders say Stadium Trace Village will be an entertainment district which will allow people to take alcohol with them while walking around the complex among other loosened regulations.
This is the city’s first entertainment district. They say Stadium Trace Village is growing by leaps and bounds and believes that area is the perfect spot for it.
As far as safety goes with people taking alcohol around with them, Councilman Mike Shaw says it will be a family-friendly area.
“I think it just expands the venue to allow a little more open air activities. I don’t think we’re going to see any explosion of bars or anything like that. I think what we’re going to see is a venue that is open air that allows people to go to different smaller concerts..to go to smaller arts activities so I think it’s really going to be a good thing for the city,” Shaw said.
We’re told the developer is also thinking about creating a village green which would offer putt putt golf and an amphitheater as well.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.