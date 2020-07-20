High demand for COVID-19 testing that gives results in 16 minutes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Waiting on test results puts your life on pause, something many people want to prevent.
“Ever since we rolled out our rapid test for COVID-19, we are starting to see patients earlier and earlier,” said Betsy Stewart, Mainstreet Urgent Care marketing officer.
So early, they've had to institute a cutoff.
“Patients cannot line up before 6 a.m. just because we don’t want people in the middle of the night, in the heat, in the rain, the elements,” said Stewart.
The 16 Mainstreet clinics statewide are using the QUIDEL SOFIA 2 SARS Antigen test, approved by the F-D-A.
Here's how it works. Stewart first had me remove my mask, and then swabbed both sides of my nose.
That swab is then mixed with a reactive solution, and then the waiting begins.
“Within 16 minutes and 11 seconds, we can get results,” said Stewart.
A negative or positive sign will flash on the QUIDEL SOFIA 2 SARS machine.
The demand is so great, their clinics will be doubling staffing.
“We understand it’s not ideal for people to wait in line and we are working 24/7 to get some of these new symptoms in place and to make this a smoother process,” said Stewart.
If you have another health issue that you don’t believe is COVID-19, most facilities have a separate waiting system so you don’t wait for hours.
