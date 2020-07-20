Gadsden City Schools will start fall instruction online

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden City Schools announced students will begin the 2020-2021 school year online.
Schools will start on Aug. 17.
Superintendent Tony Reddick said the decision was based on safety for students and staff.
The amount of time for online, remote instruction is to be determined.
Teachers will teach from their classrooms as the students learn remotely. They will return to schools on Aug. 5 or 6.
Reddick said, “We can recover instruction, we cannot recover loss of life.” He went on to say, “Here’s the problem that I have, kids may not come back at all.”
Reddick also said there was concern over the increase and the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases. He and the board met Friday, July 17 and made the decision about the start date and remote learning.
The full plan is expected to be released Monday.
