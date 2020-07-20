FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! It is a dry and warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s. We are dealing with some cloud cover, but we should start the day with sunshine. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures quickly warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s by noon. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. With some humidity in place, we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms will have the potential to produce gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Most of the storms that form should come to an end around 9- 10 PM. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid-70s as we start Tuesday morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS: If you are hoping for higher rain chances this week, I have some good news for you. Rain chances look to increase around 40-50% for the rest of the week. High pressure will stay in place across the Southeast, but will likely weaken with higher moisture values moving into Alabama by the middle of the week. We are also monitoring a weak boundary will likely stall to our north by the end of the week helping to produce scattered showers and storms across the norther third of our state. Our best chance to see scattered storms could occur on Wednesday. We cannot rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms over the next several days. Main concern will be strong winds and frequent lightning. Small hail can’t be ruled out. As of now, I am not forecasting any organized threats for strong or severe storms. Most storms that become strong will remain isolated across Central Alabama.
HEAT CONTINUES THIS WEEK: It will remain hot as we finish out the second half of July. As rain chances increase along with extra cloud cover, temperatures will likely trend slightly cooler. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the low to mid 90s over the next five to seven days. When you factor in higher humidity levels, the heat index will likely climb around 100°F-105°F each day. If you plan on being outside for a long period of time, we highly recommend you to stay hydrated and take several breaks. Monitor our First Alert Weather App in case storms develop nearby.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics are beginning to become active. We are monitoring a tropical wave just north of Cuba that has a low chance of developing in the next five days. This wave is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday and spread moisture along the Gulf Coast. Most of our models show most of this rain staying away from Central Alabama and impacting Texas and Louisiana. Models keep this system very weak, so it will likely struggle to become our next named storm. Rain and gusty winds will be the main threat for areas to our south and west.
Another tropical wave is out in the middle of the Atlantic that also has a low chance of developing. We will have to begin watching these tropical waves emerging off the African coast as we head into August and September. Tropical waves that move off Africa are usually the ones that have the greatest potential to become hurricanes. The peak of the hurricane season occurs in the middle of September.
Have a safe Monday!
