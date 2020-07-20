FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms likely Monday

FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS: If you are hoping for higher rain chances this week, I have some good news for you. Rain chances look to increase around 40-50% for the rest of the week. High pressure will stay in place across the Southeast, but will likely weaken with higher moisture values moving into Alabama by the middle of the week. We are also monitoring a weak boundary will likely stall to our north by the end of the week helping to produce scattered showers and storms across the norther third of our state. Our best chance to see scattered storms could occur on Wednesday. We cannot rule out the potential to see a few strong or severe storms over the next several days. Main concern will be strong winds and frequent lightning. Small hail can’t be ruled out. As of now, I am not forecasting any organized threats for strong or severe storms. Most storms that become strong will remain isolated across Central Alabama.