DCH treating their highest number of COVID-19 patients

DCH treating 92 COVID-19 patients
By Ugochi Iloka | July 20, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 12:05 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa , healthcare workers at DCH Regional Medical Center have seen a significant increase in Coronavirus patients in the last ten days.

Sunday DCH Health System reported their highest number of the month of COVID-19 patients being treating at the hospital.

As of Sunday 92 patients are being treated for COVID-19. Thirty COVID-19 patients out of 92 are being treated in the ICU. Eleven of those Covid-19 patients are currently on ventilators.

Ten days ago DCH was just treating 59 COVID-19 patients.

Medical staff continue to stress the importance of social distancing, washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask in public to help slow down the spread.

