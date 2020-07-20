DCH treating their highest number of COVID-19 patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In Tuscaloosa , healthcare workers at DCH Regional Medical Center have seen a significant increase in Coronavirus patients in the last ten days.
Sunday DCH Health System reported their highest number of the month of COVID-19 patients being treating at the hospital.
As of Sunday 92 patients are being treated for COVID-19. Thirty COVID-19 patients out of 92 are being treated in the ICU. Eleven of those Covid-19 patients are currently on ventilators.
Ten days ago DCH was just treating 59 COVID-19 patients.
Medical staff continue to stress the importance of social distancing, washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask in public to help slow down the spread.
