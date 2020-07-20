13 Bessemer firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 since July 8

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - All of the Bessemer fire stations are being deep cleaned after 13 firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bessemer Fire Department.
Bessemer Fire Bat. Chief Shane Boyd said the 13 cases are since July 8.
Boyd said half of the men did not show any symptoms, while the other half showed mild symptoms.
Those who tested positive for the virus worked in the fire houses and administration offices.
As of Monday, none of the firefighters have been hospitalized.
