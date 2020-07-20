Active search underway for suspect in Tuscaloosa apartment homicide

Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at Rum Creek Apartments. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | July 20, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 6:15 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are actively searching for a man suspected of a homicide in Tuscaloosa.

Police say a warrant for 23-year-old Eric Markett Hayward has been issued after a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon at Rum Creek Apartments.

The shooting, according to investigators, happened around 3:45 p.m. Officers found the victim dead when they arrived.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Leonna Tucker.

Anyone who has any information to his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, or their local law enforcement.

There is no additional information available at this time.

