Surviving Joe Exotic documentary coming to Animal Planet
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. A new documentary is coming to Animal Planet on July 25, 2020 following many of Joe Exotic's animals that managed to find a new home. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Source: Sue Ogrocki)
By Mykal Vincent | July 17, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 3:29 PM

(WAFB) - The Tiger King saga continues.

There’s a new documentary coming to Animal Planet later this month.

The documentary focuses less on the flamboyant animal zookeeper and will explore what happened to many of Joe Exotic’s animals that managed to find a new home.

It will also feature the last interview Joe Exotic ever did before he was sent to prison.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldanado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill rival zookeeper Carole Baskin, as well as a series of violations of the Endangered Species Act, including killing five tigers.

Surviving Joe Exotic is set to air Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below:

