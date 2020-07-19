Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Heat indices may reach or exceed 105 degrees each afternoon from today through Tuesday. Take extra precautions if spending time outdoors.
The Dog Days of Summer are continuing across the region as we remain under a strong ridge of high pressure. Heat Index Readings will again be at or near triple digits with generally dry air in the upper atmosphere and moist, humid conditions at the surface. Temperatures this afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with a few more showers expanding west and Heat Index Readings in the 100 to 104 degree range.
Although the high pressure ridge will begin to weaken a bit it will remain in place although with some additional moisture there will be an increase and afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Overall, however, the weather pattern will change very little in the week ahead as the ridge forces weather disturbances to remain north of our area.
As the ridge begins to shift north and east winds will become more easterly allowing for the moisture increase and leading to that increase in shower and thunderstorm activity but through mid-week only isolated showers or thunderstorms are affected with slightly greater rain chances in North and East Alabama with increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will remain hot with highs at or above 95 for most locations although with some increase in rain chances maximum readings will be decreased a degree or two by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.