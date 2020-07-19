Sidewalk film festival driving to a new spot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While most film festivals around the world have canceled, one annual Birmingham tradition will continue.
Sidewalk Film Festival is historically held in downtown Birmingham. This year the event will transition to the outdoor location of The Grand River Drive-In at The Backyard in Leeds.
Sidewalk Film Festival Executive Director Chloe Cook says this will provide a safer option for people to view more than 150 features and short films from their vehicles.
Cook hopes the new format will help people who may have been confused about the festival in the past.
"When you have 10 to 12 venues operating simultaneously, we hear people saying I don't know where to go or start; this will simplify things because everybody will go to the same place," said Cook.
This year’s event will run all week instead of just on the weekend. For more information, click here
