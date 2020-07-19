Local organizations team up to help small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fifteen Birmingham organizations have partnered together to support small businesses.
“Covid-19 has been the worst thing that some businesses have seen,” Managing Director for Sabre Finance, Reginald Smith said.
Sabre Finance is one of the 15 organizations to create “Rebound Birmingham.” It is workshops and resources for local business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to weather the storm of COVID-19.
“We are going to give them a crash course on entrepreneurship and understanding and creating a general baseline for business,” Smith said.
The online virtual workshops are free to business owners. They are meant to help connect small businesses to organizations that can provide resources on topics like marketing and financial planning.
“They are going to be equipped to hit the ground running, to do things like set up that new software platform, set up that new sales and marketing distribution system,” Vice President of Business Development, Birmingham Business Alliance, Victor Brown said. Birmingham Business Alliance is one of the 15 that is hosting the work shops.
Brown said each workshop will provide hands on training.
“We wanted to go beyond ‘go to a webinar and listen to experts talk',” Brown said.
“It is definitely what is needed in the city of Birmingham,” Smith said. “Our ecosystem has been in desperate need of collectively working together.”
Smith said it is a way for the 15 different partners to expand their businesses, while also providing needed assistance to small businesses.
Rebound Birmingham is being put on by the following partners:
· Alabama Small Business Development Center
· Birmingham Business Alliance
· Birmingham Business Resource Center
· Birmingham Small Business Council
· City of Birmingham
· HICA
· Hope Enterprise Corporation/Hope Credit Union
· Lift Fund
· Operation Hope
· Pathway Lending
· REV Birmingham
· SBA
· Sabre Finance
· Trufund
· Urban Impact
The workshops will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting on July 23rd. Register at reboundbham.eventbrite.com.
