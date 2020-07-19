Birthday drive-by parade hosted for teenager with spinal muscular atrophy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family, friends, and dozens of vehicles all helped celebrate a milestone birthday for a teenager dealing with a rare genetic disease.
Colby Russ was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of four months old, and is only able to use one finger and his eyes to communicate. Doctors told his parents he was not expected to live past two-years-old.
On July 22, Colby will be turning 18. To celebrate the special day, his mother, Amy Bagshaw, as well as family friends organized a drive-by birthday parade.
Vehicles gathered at Camp Taylor Elementary to drive past Colby’s home, where they were encouraged to honk and wave from their cars.
Colby’s family said they are very lucky for the circumstances and for the continued support for Colby.
“It’s very humbling to watch how far Colby has come,” Bagshaw said. “I’m extremely proud of him, I’m extremely grateful to all the help we’ve had along the way. And here’s to another eighteen years.”
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness month begins in August.
