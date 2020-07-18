Sylacauga City Schools announce reopening plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga City Schools has announced their reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Students and parents will be able to choose between three options: Traditional School, Aggie Blended Learning and Aggie Virtual Academy. SCS details each option as follows:
Traditional School
- On-campus
- Quality in-person instruction delivered by a teacher from his/her school
- Classrooms socially distanced to the best extent possible
- Wear masks in accordance with public health orders
- Strategies in place to mitigate the spread of virus
- If the student has to switch to blended:
o Remains in the same class with the same teacher(s)
o Participates virtually (assignments graded)
o Returns to school when healthy/when school reopens
Aggie Blended Academy
· Students will follow traditional school day from home at the times indicated on their class schedule
· Students will login at a scheduled time for each class and breaks will be provided throughout the day
· Each school’s blended model will vary based on grade level and learning objectives
· Depending on the school and class, there could be students physically in the class and other students joining remotely at the same time
· Quality, virtual instruction administered by SCS teachers during designated school hours
· Student learning from home may still participate in athletics or select electives/activities but must attend scheduled classes at their school (for example, athletes must attend Strength and Conditioning class on campus or band members must attend on-campus course and participate in practice after school)
· Students must participate in all classroom tests (as required by the teacher) and state standardized assessments in the classroom as scheduled by the principal
· Parent and student must sign an agreement at the school level to participate in this option
Aggie Virtual Academy
· Courses online using Alabama State Department of Education approved curriculum
· Students expected to work independently and take ownership of their learning
· Assignments and tests will be graded and students will receive progress feedback from school administrators
· Elective and advanced options may be limited
· Students must participate in school-wide and state standardized assessments on campus
· Students learning through our virtual program may still participate in athletics or select electives/activities, but must attend scheduled classes (for example, athletes must attend Strength and Conditioning class on campus or band members must attend on-campus course and participate in practice after school)
· Parent and student must sign an agreement at the school level to participate in this option
For more information and Frequently Asked Questions visit Sylacauga City Schools Facebook.
