SWAC commissioner: reports on 2020 fall sports ‘100% inaccurate'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors are scheduled to meet Monday to decide on the fate of fall sports in 2020. Before that, SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland is clearing the air on reports that have leaked a decision has been reached to cancel.
“The report that we will announce Monday that we are cancelling fall sports is 100% inaccurate,” said McClelland.
Many conferences have announced the cancelling of fall sports due to the continued effects of the coronavirus in the United States. Some conferences have announced playing conference-only schedules, while others are evaluating the possibility of playing sports in the spring. The SWAC will officially make its announcement Monday.
Although I cannot predict which direction the conference will go based upon our meeting Monday, no decision has been made. The report out is 100% inaccurate and premature,” said McClelland.
The Alabama State Hornets have already been affected. The Labor Day Classic game between Tuskegee and Alabama State will be a no-go after the SIAC and Tuskegee University announced they are canceling fall sports.
