SEC will honor scholarships if student-athletes opt-out of season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that student-athletes will not be punished if they do not want to compete in sports this fall.
The SEC said anyone who chooses not to participate in athletics in the fall 2020 semester will have their scholarships honored by their university and remain in good standing with the team.
The SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors unanimously voted on the decision.
“SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.”
The policy could be extended to the spring semester or beyond, but that decision will be made at a later time.
