Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Heat Indices may reach or exceed 105 degrees each afternoon from today through Wednesday. Take extra precautions if spending time outdoors.
Today’s weather will be a basic repeat of Friday with any rain which does occur being isolated and with high pressure in place, afternoon temperatures will again reach or exceed 95. When coupled with dew points the Heat Index will reach the 100-104-degree range in many areas but the Heat Advisory will not be in place today although a few areas may briefly register a Heat Index near 105 degrees later this morning as temperatures start to rise and dew points remain high.
Heading into the second half of the weekend again only isolated to scattered showers remain possible and although high Heat Index Readings are again expected the readings should remain below the criteria for a Heat Advisory. These conditions will have a higher likelihood by Monday. Chances for mainly afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm will continue with the best chances in Northeast Alabama.
The higher rain chances will expand into West Alabama by Monday but even still rain coverage will remain isolated-to-scattered through the beginning of the new work-week. Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity is expected again Tuesday with highs still near 95. By Thursday there will be increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms but conditions will remain warm and humid overnight with more hot afternoons.
The atmosphere will gradually begin to gain moisture as the ridge of high pressure weakens from now through Tuesday aiding in the development of more rain and thunderstorm activity but temperatures are expected to remain well above average even for mid-to-late July and because of the persistent ridge of high pressure a stationary front will remain so through the week not allowing for any real pattern changes through mid-to-late week.)
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.