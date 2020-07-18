Fairfield High School alumni raising funds for new alumni building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield High School alumni are coming together Saturday to raise money for the Fairfield Industrial Alumni building.
DJ Chris Coleman hosted a virtual day party while people donated funds.
According to Coleman, the Industrial building is a non-profit facility used for hosting events that give back to the community.
The roof has several significant leaks that are causing big problems.
If the building wasn't temporarily shutdown, Coleman says it would be a great location to help folks during the Coronavirus pandemic.
"If the building were operable, we would have been having food giveaways and COVID tests. We would have teamed up with Miles College to help, so the building is needed," said Coleman.
The party is from 3 pm till 6 pm on Twitch TV @djchriscoleman.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.