Dozens of people at Railroad Park take extra precautions when exercising in extreme heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bikers, walkers, runners, and even boxers, Railroad Park is full of activity, and for Jesse Miller and his grandson, Carter, Saturday’s exercise routine is one they wouldn’t miss, even for the heat.
“We’re here every Saturday doing bike tricks, and we’re keeping hydrated and wearing our masks,” said Jesse Miller.
Dozens of people hit the trail to exercise, but with the heat index value reaching 100-104, some cut their workouts short, while others like professional boxer, Arturo Aguilar, tried to push through.
“It feels real bad, but it helps a lot with your conditioning and stuff like that,” Aguilar said.
On Saturday, several people working out say the biggest challenge in trying to overcome the heat is planning, making sure they packed extra water and sports drinks like Gatorade or Powerade.
“We probably take a break every 15 minutes, and we guzzle one of these down, I do and Carter does, so we’re working out, drinking, working out, drinking,” added Miller.
“You’re supposed to drink a lot, you’re supposed to have your electrolytes in you,” said Aguilar.
While the sun beams down on those trying to break a sweat, some believe seeing others workout in this heat is all they need to continue on.
“It isn’t stopping someone else so I can’t stop, that’s my motivation,” said runner Eric Parson.
To prevent overheating, www.weather.gov says to wear light colored clothing, avoid exercise during the hottest part of the day, and drink plenty of water and electrolytes.
