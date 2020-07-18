Congresswoman Terri Sewell vows to continue Rep. John Lewis’ legacy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Known for his valor, wisdom and resilience, civil rights giant and Congressman, Rep. John Lewis, died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
“It’s just such a loss,” Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) said.
A friend and mentor to Congresswoman Sewell, Sewell said she considered Lewis a father-figure and credited him with fostering her successful career.
“The way John took me under his wing and the special bond we share sharing Selma together was so special,” Sewell said. “This is really difficult. This country has lost not only an American hero, a real American hero, someone who believed so fervently in the promise that is America and fought so hard to help this country live up to its ideals of equality and justice for all. He believed in people and he radiated love.”
Lewis survived the horrific day of March 7, 1965, known as “Bloody Sunday”, when hundreds of demonstrators led by Lewis, who was just 25, marched for voting rights and were attacked by Alabama State Troopers on the Selma Bridge.
Although battered and bruised, just two weeks later on March 21, 1965, after U.S. District Judge Frank M. Johnson Jr. found the demonstration constitutional, Lewis along with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and thousands of civil rights activists marched 52 miles from Selma to Montgomery.
Lewis truly talked the talk and walked the walk. Sewell vowed to continue Lewis’ work by restoring the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and preserving his legacy.
“Advancing that legacy of voting rights in America. That’s still under attack,” Sewell said. “The reality is since the Shelby vs. Holder decision we’ve seen state after state apply more restrictive rules to voting. Everything from trying to undermine early voting to instituting more rigorous requirements in order to register to vote, to photo I.D. laws that are more restrictive than need be.”
Lewis was 80-years-old. He is survived by son John-Miles Lewis.
