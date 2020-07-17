UAB Hospital implements surge plan for COVID-19 patients

At the beginning of the pandemic, UAB designated an intensive care unit and an acute care unit for COVID-19 positive patients. The number of beds allocated to each unit was based on projections of need. As the number of patients requiring hospitalization has increased over the past two months, UAB has designated additional beds for COVID-19 positive patients. This primarily involves having appropriate staffing and medical equipment available to meet the unique needs of caring for these patients. The downside of designating additional COVID beds is that it reduces the number of beds that are available for patients with non-COVID medical needs.