UAB Hospital implements surge plan for COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital has designated additional beds for COVID-19 patients based on the increase over the past two months of the number of cases requiring hospitalization.
As of Friday UAB Hospital is caring for 92 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19. UAB says 92 patients means 92 patients receiving in-hospital, bed-specific care. These are patients who are either very sick, unable to get better, or potentially survive without medical attention and care.
Here are two new implementations from a surge plan hospital leaders developed back in March:
- A general waiting room will be made into a 10-bed COVID acute care area
- The North Pavilion first floor atrium will become the new Emergency Department waiting area
WBRC FOX6 News asked former State Health Officer Dr. Don Williamson about the surge plan at UAB and the increase of hospitalizations. Williamson said, “We are beginning to see the hospitalization fallout from the 4th of July.”
Here is the full statement sent to WBRC FOX6 News from a UAB Hospital spokesperson:
UAB hospital leadership developed a comprehensive surge plan for COVID-19 in March. One aspect of that plan would allow our emergency department to add triage and care space within the unit. UAB has implemented that part of the plan. The change helps to separate patients with COVID 19 symptoms from patients with non-COVID symptoms.
Over the last 2 months, UAB Hospital has experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the facility. It is important to note that this is an issue which impacts nearly all hospitals in our country. The stress on all hospitals in the state in coping with the pandemic is the reason UAB continues to urge the community to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and avoid large gatherings.
At the beginning of the pandemic, UAB designated an intensive care unit and an acute care unit for COVID-19 positive patients. The number of beds allocated to each unit was based on projections of need. As the number of patients requiring hospitalization has increased over the past two months, UAB has designated additional beds for COVID-19 positive patients. This primarily involves having appropriate staffing and medical equipment available to meet the unique needs of caring for these patients. The downside of designating additional COVID beds is that it reduces the number of beds that are available for patients with non-COVID medical needs.
