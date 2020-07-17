Tuscaloosa to temporarily suspend curbside recycling service

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and the City Council have decided to temporarily suspend the curbside recycling collection service beginning Monday, July 20.
City leaders say they have seen a dramatic increase in the amount of trash (yard waste and large debris) for curbside pickup in 2020, with nearly double the volume of trash collected in the last three months compared to this time in 2019.
Crew members will be diverted from recycling routes to trash routes to help with the extra trash.
A city-wide hiring freeze has also been lifted for the Environmental Service Department to fill vacancies.
Recycling drop-off sites will remain open and free of charge while curbside recycling is suspended. Additional, manned drop-off sites will also open at a different location each regular route day (Monday through Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist residents with recycling during this time.
Locations are:
• Mondays – McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• Tuesdays – Skyland Elementary School, 408 Skyland Blvd. E.
• Wednesdays – Bowers Park, 1600 James I Harrison Jr. Pkwy., and Alberta School of Performing Arts, 2700 University Blvd. E.
• Thursdays – Sokol Park, 5260 Watermelon Rd.
The Richard A Curry Environmental Complex (3440 Kauloosa Ave.) will also be manned for recycling drop-off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A map of regular drop-off sites and information about what items are accepted can be found at //Tuscaloosa.com/recycle.
