Tuscaloosa teen arrested for drugs and weapons following police chase; 2nd suspect still at large

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police arrested a 17-year-old Friday evening on guns and weapons charges after he led police on a vehicle pursuit through West Tuscaloosa.
Police are currently looking for a second suspect who took off on foot after the incident.
According to police, two officers attempted to stop a Honda Fit going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone around 5 p.m. on 23rd St. The driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase onto T.Y. Rogers Avenue, 25th Street and Elm Street.
The driver then jumped from the moving vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but he was caught shortly after.
The vehicle hit a mailbox and came to a stop in front of New Home Baptist Church on 6th St.
Police say a passenger jumped out of the car, dropping a loaded AR-15 before taking off running. Police are still searching for this individual.
The 17-year-old who was caught was carrying a loaded handgun. Officers found additional loaded weapons, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
The driver is charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will be held in the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.
