Tuscaloosa PD: Suspect in custody, 15-year-old girl shot outside University Mall was innocent bystander

By WBRC Staff | July 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 1:21 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators say one of the people involved in the shooting outside University Mall Saturday night is now in custody.

19 year-old Lamarcus Daequan Jones of Tuscaloosa was wanted on on attempted murder and first degree assault charges.

Lamarcus Daequan Jones (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Investigators say witnesses told them at least three people were armed during the shooting.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit confirmed Monday the 15-year-old girl shot outside University Mall Saturday was just an innocent bystander.

A 24-year-old man was also shot outside the mall. Investigators say the man was involved.

Both of the victims are in stable condition at the hospital.

Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit said an argument inside the mall led to a shooting outside near an entrance around 5:14pm.

“You know it’s really something we’re all upset about. We as a community, we work together, and I feel when we work together we’re going to solve this problem,” Sellers said.

During a news conference Mayor Walt Maddox urged the community to take a stand against the violence.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after an 8-year-old was shot and killed inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Al.

