Tuscaloosa face covering ordinance nearly two weeks old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa’s face covering ordinance started July 6. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC Friday it’s too early to tell if more people wearing a mask or face covering is flattening the coronavirus curve.
The city is already feeling the illness’ effects when it comes to city employees. More than 80 workers are off the job because of testing positive for the coronavirus or because they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
Maddox believes over time that mandatory face coverings will have a positive effect. The city council voted for it unanimously in an effort to make it harder for COVID-19 to spread from person to person in the city.
Rising COVID cases are a threat to the healthcare system and the city of Tuscaloosa itself.
“Tuscaloosa was named the tenth most vulnerable city in the nation to coronavirus because of its impact on our economy. We have got to solve this as a community. And one of the ways we can do that is to slow down the spread,” Maddox continued.
Maddox also stressed that the city wants to give out masks, not citations. He said no one has been cited by Tuscaloosa police for not wearing a mask. The city has also given away more than 3,000 masks during several giveaways around Tuscaloosa.
