Pediatrician says parents need to consider family members when sending kids back to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As kids get ready to head back to school, different districts have different guidelines, but one pediatrician says families need to consider who is at home when thinking about sending their kids back.
“For a lot of school children in Alabama, it’s an elderly grandparent or an aunt or uncle who are caring for them,” Pediatrician Dr. Kelli Tapley said. “Their health has to be taken in account too. We have parents who are pregnant and we know women who are pregnant are at risk. While children don’t seem to be as affected by COVID, that doesn’t mean they are not. There also seems to be a number of infants who are very sick with COVID.”
Dr. Tapley said she thinks it’s a tough decision for parents.
“I think that is a very personal decision,” Dr. Tapley said. “I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer.”
Some ‘in person learning’ plans require students to wear masks all day. Dr. Tapley said there is no medical risks for a child to wear a mask for long periods of time.
“It is not detrimental to a developing brain,” Dr. Tapley said. “There is no limitation in the amount of oxygen that the brain gets when you are wearing a surgical mask or a two ply cotton mask. I see no reason why that this is not something to be encouraged by parents.”
A new school year is typically a time for students to reconnect with their friends. But Dr. Tapley says this year, reminding your kids of social distancing is important.
“I think given that our numbers in our schools have not changed dramatically in terms of how many students we have, I think it’s going to be hard to maintain that distance,” Dr. Tapley said. “We are now telling them not to reconnect. We are saying socially distance and we are going to change schedules.”
Dr. Tapley says it’s hard to say if in-person schooling is a good idea or not, because there’s not enough research.
“We don’t have a lot of data that inclusively shows one way or another whether or not our elementary school, middle school, high school students are as likely to pass on COVID, much less how they are going to respond when they get it,” Dr. Tapley said.
Dr. Tapley suggested that parents try to get their children used to wearing masks for long periods of time and remind them of the importance of washing their hands.
