More people considering updating, preparing wills during pandemic

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover attorney said he’s seeing more people over the age of 65 updating their wills and estate plans during this pandemic.
Bill Nolan, Senior Attorney with Nolan Elder Law and Estate Planning LLC, explained how estate plans can also help if you find yourself in the hospital for weeks because of the virus.
Nolan said it's not just about preparing for what happens to your stuff after you're gone.
Right now, it's smart to plan for who will take care of you if you find yourself incapacitated in the hospital, according to Nolan.
He advised people to look at estate planning like you're building your own dream team.
Who do you want to help pay your bills if you're in the hospital and can't?
Who would you want to make medical decisions for you if you can't?
And while it's difficult to consider those circumstances, it gives your loved ones a clear message if you can't yourself.
“International travel was what motivated people to update their plans. Now the virus is really doing it,” said Nolan. “It’s a good thing because it makes people aware of a weakness. They can take a look at their documents and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that I had my staff sergeant from when I was in the war in Korea as my executor. And we didn’t have any kids back then. And we lived in a different state back then.’”
Nolan said it won’t help to wait--not everyone has the luxury of having time to put your plans in place once you realize you need them.
