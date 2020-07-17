Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Phyllis Fagell

School leaders across this country, and here in Alabama are still tying to figure out the best way to start school and what is best for the students. Certainly as it’s been said, not one size fits all, so what is best? Could some students actually benefit from remote learning, while others might need in person instruction. To give some insight, Mike sits down with Phyllis Fagell, a licensed clinical professional counselor, certified professional school counselor and journalist contributing to several publications on issues of education and what’s best for children. Fagell is also the author of the highly acclaimed book “Middle School Matters.”