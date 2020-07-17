Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Phyllis Fagell

School leaders across this country, and here in Alabama are still tying to figure out the best way to start school and what is best for the students. Certainly as it’s been said, not one size fits all, so what is best? Could some students actually benefit from remote learning, while others might need in person instruction. To give some insight, Mike sits down with Phyllis Fagell, a licensed clinical professional counselor, certified professional school counselor and journalist contributing to several publications on issues of education and what’s best for children. Fagell is also the author of the highly acclaimed book “Middle School Matters.”
Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every Friday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.