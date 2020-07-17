Leader of Black Lives Matter Etowah arrested following search warrants

“As of today, 7/16/20 at 11am, Gadsden city and county law enforcement searched property of and arrested Gadsden BLM leader Jerome Gunn for ‘Theft by Deception.’ At noon the same day, law enforcement proceeded to arrest Jerome as soon as he arrived to ask why they were searching his business. When wife and owner Jasmine Gunn asked for a search warrant, she was denied entry to her own business and told that the warrant was inside for her to see when they were done.”I asked what was going on and a police officer began interrogating me. When I again asked for warrants to search my property and arrest my husband, they responded by saying ‘I’m not playing with you’ and walking away.” When she was finally allowed to enter her property the”warrant” given by law enforcement had no judge’s name printed, the judge’s signature was a copy not original, and it was unclear as to what any of the charges were. The county posted charges and bail amount for $5,000 at 2pm in the afternoon, but the city is holding him pending charges. Leaders suspect they are using a common law enforcement tactic of stalling bail and charges for 72 hours to hold Jerome for longer than necessary.When asked for their thoughts, Gadsden leaders stated, “Jerome has been a leader and supporter of the Gadsden Black and POC community long before Black Lives Matter. We will not let this stop or slow the work he has put in motion or give officials the satisfaction of slowingus down. We ask that all supporters of this movement use their words and refrain from violence. We have been a nonviolent group since our inception and will remain this way.”