Hoover football holds virtual combine to help seniors in recruiting process

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has had a huge impact on high school senior athletes and the recruiting process so Hoover High School decided to get creative to showcase its players to college coaches.
The recruiting process hasn’t been easy for rising Hoover senior Malik Thomas, but he believes a day like today helps out.
“It’s been stressful because I feel maybe if I would have gone to camps I could have gotten out there to more college coaches, but doing this I feel like is just as good,” the Hoover wide receiver said.
Because the Alabama High School Athletic Association canceled all summer camps and players can’t visit college campuses due to COVID-19, Hoover created a virtual combine on Friday to measure and time their players bench press, broad jump and 40-yard-dash. Nearly 55 seniors and juniors took advantage of the platform that could help earn them a college scholarship.
“It’s been huge to get the kids out there and get their measurements, and times as well as some schools on the west coast and up north, it’s allowing them to get some exposure,” said Hoover Recruiting Coordinator Durrell Fuqua.
Each player is videotaped and their combine reel is then posted online so they can send it to college coaches across the nation.
“A lot of us haven’t been able to go to college camps so this has been a great experience and we’re thankful for it,” said Hoover linebacker Marcus Williams.
“We just wanted to bring our kids to those college coaches and get our kids more exposure,” added Fuqua.
Hoover sees it’s virtual combine as a great recruiting tool and wants to continue to host the event every season.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.