Free Birmingham performing arts events with Birmingham Arts Drive-In

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the best in performing arts in Birmingham and you can see it for free at the Birmingham Arts Drive-In at UAB.
Birmingham Arts Drive-in is a free way to experience the best of Birmingham’s performing arts while both the audience and the artists practice social distancing. See performances from the UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Alabama Ballet, Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Opera Birmingham and Red Mountain Theatre Company.
Our own Jeh Jeh Pruitt will emcee the live event Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31. The performances will be debuted live on a big screen in the parking lot on University Boulevard at 16th Street South, across from the UAB Campus Recreation Center and adjacent to the Hill Student Center.
A reservation is required for this free event; reserve a spot at AlysStephens.org to guarantee your space. Performance audio will be transmitted on 90.6 FM from the UAB campus. Stop by your favorite restaurant for curbside food to enjoy during the event. The show will start at 8:30 p.m. Ticketholders should arrive between 7 and 7:45 p.m. Patrons must remain in their cars.
The Birmingham Arts Drive-in performances will include:
- From Alabama Ballet, Act 2 pas de deux from George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” featuring choreography by Balanchine and performers Carolina Marques and Frederick Lee Rocas; and the Contemporary pas de deux from “Shoo-Pah!” featuring choreography by Roger Van Fleteren and performers Madison Ryan and Andres Castillo. Each pair of dancers consists of couples who live together.
- From the Alys Stephens Center, Birmingham’s favorite jazz guitarist Eric Essix will perform his original songs “Foot Soldiers,” Gravitate” and “Creole Strut” with his band, James “PJ” Spraggins, drums; Sean Michael Ray, bass; and Joseph Stallworth, keyboards.
- From the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” (Serenade, K.525), featuring Carlos Izcaray, conductor; Daniel Szasz, Pei-Ju Wu, Serghei Tanas and Sodam Lim, violin; Zakaria Enikeev and Rene Reder, viola; Warren Samples, cello; and Alexander Horton, double bass.
- From Opera Birmingham, Kathleen Farrar Buccleugh, soprano, and Christy Vest, piano, will perform “O mio babbino caro” from Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi”; “Chacun le sait” from Donizetti’s “The Daughter of the Regiment”; and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.”
- From Red Mountain Theatre Company, Kristen Campbell and Kurt Jenkins will perform “The Sun is Gonna Shine Again” from “Bright Star” by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; Alie B. Gorrie will perform “On My Way” from “Violet” by Jeanine Tesori and libretto by Brian Crawley, based on the short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” by Doris Betts; and Brandon McCall will perform “Wait for It” from “Hamilton.”
“We are pleased to host this drive-in arts event on UAB’s campus because we recognize the importance the arts play in our community,” UAB Senior Vice President and Provost Pam Benoit, Ph.D. said.
Vehicles will be parked in order of arrival and to provide safe distancing. Space is limited.
Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.