FIRST ALERT: Expect hot and mostly dry conditions this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday morning! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s. Yesterday’s temperatures ended up slightly cooler than forecast, but models continue to show warmer temperatures for us this afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. A heat advisory remains in effect for west Alabama, including Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Sumter counties until 7 p.m. When you factor in the humidity and air temperatures, it could feel like it is between 105°F-107°F. Areas outside of the advisory could feel like it is between 100°F-105°F. If you have to work outside, please drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks. The most ideal times to be outside will be early in the morning and late in the evening around sunset. We will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Once again, the models have backed off the chance to see storms today. Best coverage to see rain will likely be along and north of I-20 today. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT FOR A HOT WEEKEND: It will be a good weekend to hang out at the pool or to simply stay inside. Temperatures are expected to remain several degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely remain in the triple digits. Rain chances look isolated Saturday and Sunday with rain chances around 20%. Just make sure you use plenty of sunscreen if you plan on being outside for over 15 minutes. Pavement temperatures will likely climb in the 140°F-150°F range. If you plan on walking your dogs outside, make sure they walk on grassy surfaces. The pavement will be very hot! Storms that form this weekend will have the potential to become strong thanks to plenty of instability and heat. Main threats will be gusty winds and frequent lightning.
NEXT BIG THING: Looking ahead into next week, our long range models are hinting that we could enter a more unsettled weather pattern. Rain chances look to ramp up Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered storms developing across Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures could trend cooler with highs in the lower 90s thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. Hopefully the models will continue to show a wetter pattern since it will cool us down and give us some much needed rainfall. You will likely have to water the garden/lawn through the weekend.
BEACH FORECAST: If you are planning on a mini vacation this weekend to the Alabama Gulf coast, the weather is looking very nice. Temperatures will likely warm into the upper 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm will be possible over the weekend, but it looks like it’ll stay mostly dry. Rip current threat will remain low through Sunday.
COMET NEOWISE: We should have several opportunities to view the comet in the evening sky as we head into the weekend. Try to find a location that gives you the best possible view of the northwest horizon. Comet NEOWISE will gradually appear higher in the sky each evening after sunset, through July 23rd. You may want to use an optical aid like a telescope or binoculars to find the comet and then you may be able to see it without optical aid, especially as the comet moves higher into the northwest sky. However, over time the comet will gradually fade. Best time to view this comet will be around 8:30-9 p.m. each night. If you capture a good photo of NEOWISE be sure to share it with us on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Good news is that the tropics remain quiet for the middle of July. Dry air is preventing tropical waves from organizing into tropical systems. Models do hint that tropical waves off Africa could increase as we head into the end of July and early August possibly ramping up the hurricane season. With a weak La Nina on the way, conditions remain favorable for an active season. The peak of the hurricane season occurs August through mid October. The season does not officially end until November 30th.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.