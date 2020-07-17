FIRST ALERT: Expect hot and mostly dry conditions this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday morning! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-70s. Yesterday’s temperatures ended up slightly cooler than forecast, but models continue to show warmer temperatures for us this afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. A heat advisory remains in effect for west Alabama, including Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Sumter counties until 7 p.m. When you factor in the humidity and air temperatures, it could feel like it is between 105°F-107°F. Areas outside of the advisory could feel like it is between 100°F-105°F. If you have to work outside, please drink plenty of water and take multiple breaks. The most ideal times to be outside will be early in the morning and late in the evening around sunset. We will likely see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Once again, the models have backed off the chance to see storms today. Best coverage to see rain will likely be along and north of I-20 today. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.