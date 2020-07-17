Etowah County now has 1,200 people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County has reached a sad milestone in its battle against COVID-19.
As of last weekend, 1,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Etowah County.
In fact, the area received 61 new diagnoses overnight Thursday, and as of Friday, that number has expanded to more than 1,200.
Emergency management specialist Josh Tanner tells us the EMA's best weapon against new cases, in fact its only weapon, is to educate the public about COVID-19 and ways to stop or slow the spread.
"We've just got to really get the message across, how important, protective measures like masks are. We as an agency have put emphasis on the importance masks play," Tanner told WBRC.
In addition to wearing masks in public as much as possible, Tanner and the rest of the EMA urge people to keep social distancing and keep washing your hands as much as you can.
A number of places in Gadsden--including the bait shop at Coosa Landing--have demanded people wear masks in order to access their buildings.
