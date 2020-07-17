COVID-19: Doctors says next 7 days are critical

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could see the full impact of the Fourth of July holiday on COVID numbers over the next week or so.
The president of the Alabama Hospital Association says the statewide face mask order will not have an effect on cases for at least five days. After that is when we could see its impact on the fight against COVID-19.
With Alabama reaching new records in cases and hospitalizations this week, state and local health leaders say the next seven days could determine what direction we’re heading with the virus.
“Because we’re going to be seeing what the full effect of the fourth of July celebrations are and we’re going to be seeing what happens with our hospitals across the state..I know that a lot of our hospitals are dealing with much higher than normal volume for this time of year which is related to COVID-19 and those hospitlizations,” Dr. Wes Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.
With the weekend upon us, Dr. Willeford says he can’t stress enough that you need to wear a face covering and practice social distancing if you plan to get out and he says use common sense and stay away from large gatherings.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.