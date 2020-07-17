Black Lives Matter Gadsden holds children’s fun day

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, Black Lives Matter Gadsden used bouncy houses and hot dogs to make a point about gun violence.
The group has held a number of marches in Gadsden recently, but today the Gadsden chapter held a fun day for children, complete with bouncy houses, a hot dog supper, even school supplies for the children.
There was also a voter registration table set up.
Black Lives Matter Gadsden leaders say the fun day was meant to be a healing experience, while the adults who attended could learn from each other about gun violence.
"In light of tragic events that have happened recently, we thought that community needed to gather to heal from that event, and also to educate each other," said MacKenzie Clark, one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter Gadsden.
Thursday, the location of the event, 2417 West Meighan Boulevard, was searched by police as part of a theft by deception investigation against Jerome Gunn, who owns a business at that address. He was arrested Thursday and remained in the Etowah County Jail until he was able to bond out Friday. He was at the event Friday afternoon.
