Birmingham City Schools delays back-to-school decision, announces options

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders are delaying making a final decision on how they’ll start the upcoming school year, but Friday afternoon announced the options they’re exploring.
Leaders are considering three options for how they could start the beginning of the school year.
The district is looking at a traditional, in-person model with students at school. The second option is a blended model where students will spend at least 2 days during the week working at school and 3 days during the week working at home. The final option would be a full-time virtual option for all students.
Leaders said they didn’t want to rush to make a decision. Instead, they wanted to see what state and county health leaders say the COVID risk is closer to school start in August. They’ll use that information to decide what model they want to start the year with.
“We’re in unprecedented times. We know that we’re going to make some great decisions and some we may look back on and it’s not the best. But, whatever decision we make is in the best interest of our students and stakeholders and with the most current and accurate medical and scientific information available,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, Interim Superintendent.
If you’re a parent, you have two options to choose from this school year. You can have your child participate in whatever option the district plans to use to start the year or you can sign your child up for virtual learning this year.
The registration portal for the school year opens Monday, July 20.
In preparation for a year that will rely heavily on virtual learning, the district has purchased enough electronic devices for every child.
The district is also opening a portal this weekend for parents to ask questions about the upcoming school year. Leaders will also host a virtual town hall where they will answer questions about the upcoming school year. It’s Thursday, July 23, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm. The zoom link will be posted on Birmingham City Schools’ website.
