Beloved Hewitt-Trussville teacher retires after more than four decades in the classroom

“When COVID did kick in and we had to do our lessons online, I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t like this at all.’ I mean…I’m doing it. It’s a lot of work. I don’t mind, but I miss my kids. I’m not interacting with them. I’m putting assignments on the computer, they’re doing their work, we’re writing to each other, but I miss their laughter, and their faces, and their hugs. And I thought, ‘This is not fun. Are they even getting what they need to get?” Herring said.