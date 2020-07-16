YMCA Benjamin Barnes virtual community meeting to address concerns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a call for change in West Tuscaloosa after an online petition was started for a new YMCA and equal funding.
The “West Tuscaloosa deserves a new Benjamin Barnes YMCA” petition has more than 3,000 digital signatures now.
Community members will get a chance to hear from city and board members about this request Thursday at 7 p.m.
Community questions can be submitted in advance until noon today. The petition cites the Benjamin Barnes YMCA has had issues involving the roof, outdated equipment and more.
Also, recently an air conditioning unit was not working and a community fundraiser was launched to help repair it. The petition also states there hasn’t been hot water in a certain part of the building.
Kerri Ash started the petition.
“Anybody that has eyes can see, should also feel a responsibility to improve conditions around them. We see a new state of the art building in downtown Tuscaloosa for one of our branches. We absolutely deserve that, and we’ve been promised that for such a long time. So, it’s time to make it happen in West Tuscaloosa,” said Ash.
Email your questions to KerriAsh@yahoo.com. You can watch community meeting via Facebook here.
