Vestavia Hills City Schools’ back to school plan released

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills City Schools’ leaders announced schools will start back Thursday, August 13 with return of 1st-12th grade students, and kindergartners on Friday, August 14.
Superintendent of Vestavia Hills City Schools Todd Freeman posted a Youtube video on the VCHS website welcoming families to the 2020-2021 school year.
Freeman said the schedule will stay in place barring any orders to the contrary from the Governor or Department of Public Health.
The plan provides students with the option of attending on site (traditional) or through remote instruction. Parents/Guardians must notify the system if they want their student(s) to use the remote option by Wednesday, July 22. Once committed to remote, students will remain in that setting through the end of the semester they begin.
You can read the full plan here.
VCHS leaders said the school year will start with everyone using routine and enhanced wellness procedures and precautions.
This is listed under enhanced:
- Every Pre-K-12 grade student and staff member should have a face covering/mask with them each day of school
- Face coverings/masks are required for all employees and students above age 6 pursuant to Governor Ivey’s Health Order. While it is set to expire July 31, 2020, we will follow the requirements set forth in the order. Should the order be changed, we will make the necessary adjustments to our plan. Additional information on the order can be found here and here. Pre-K and Kindergarten students may be asked to use face coverings/masks during limited times of the day
The wellness/operations routine and enhanced procedures and precautions are a comprehensive approach to sustaining a safe environment in the uniqueness of a school setting.
On the traditional or remote learning decision, Superintendent Freeman said: “It is very important that you notify us of that decision by July 22 so that we can finalize class rolls for students who will attend on site and those who will attend remotely. Please click here for a link to the form. If you plan for your student(s) to attend on site, you do not have to complete the remote form.”
