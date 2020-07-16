UAB treating a record 101 COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Thursday, July 16, UAB is treating a record high of 101 COVID-19 patients. That’s up from 87 on Wednesday.
Dr. Rachel Lee said on average they are treating 10 to 20 new patients.
Dr. Lee, UAB Hospital epidemiologist, held a Q&A session with members of the media Thursday morning.
Dr. Lee was asked about the new mask order for Alabama and when we could see it have an effect on COVID-19 numbers.
Lee said if you look back at the first Stay at Home order it took about a month for numbers to come down across the state and she suspects it will take about two weeks to see numbers come down again.
Dr. Lee said people are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us.
Dr. Lee said, “When we started universal masking at UAB we saw significant decreases in exposures to our health care workers.”
She said she understands why people feel like they’ve not been told the truth when it comes to masks, but she said the nature of a pandemic means doctors are constantly getting new information.
Early on during the pandemic, researchers were not sure masks provided protection, but they say studies show now they are one of the first lines of protection.
Dr. Lee said until we have a vaccine for COVID-19 we may be stuck in a weird holding pattern of masking and social distancing.
UAB health leaders said if we don’t do anything we could see a huge concern in terms of capacity at Alabama hospitals.
