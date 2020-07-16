Two men die in separate accidents in Fayette County

By WBRC Staff | July 16, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 2:53 PM

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 48-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were killed in separate accidents in Fayette County.

Alabama state troopers said Scotty Wayne Keeton, of Bankston, died July 13 when he was run over by a vehicle on Heartline Road.

It happened around 8:00 p.m.

Austin Dewayne Oglesby, 21, of Reform, was killed when troopers say he sped around a curve and struck a tree.

The accident happened July 15, at 5:25 p.m. on AL-159 near the 24 mile marker in Fayette County.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate both accidents.

