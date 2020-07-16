Two men die in separate accidents in Fayette County

FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 48-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were killed in separate accidents in Fayette County.
Alabama state troopers said Scotty Wayne Keeton, of Bankston, died July 13 when he was run over by a vehicle on Heartline Road.
It happened around 8:00 p.m.
Austin Dewayne Oglesby, 21, of Reform, was killed when troopers say he sped around a curve and struck a tree.
The accident happened July 15, at 5:25 p.m. on AL-159 near the 24 mile marker in Fayette County.
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate both accidents.
