Start date set for St. Clair County Schools with 3 options for students

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County will welcome students to the new school year on August 12 in one of three ways.
St. Clair County Schools has three options for students in 2020-21: traditional, full virtual and hybrid.
The traditional option is classroom-based instruction with school-specific modifications.
Full virtual is a fully online instruction with limited face-to-face interaction. The model is served by the Virtual Preparatory Academy. Applications can be found on the school system’s website.
The hybrid model is a combination of the traditional and virtual options. It is based per 9 weeks.
For more information and a FAQ section, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.