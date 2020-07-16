Start date set for St. Clair County Schools with 3 options for students

By WBRC Staff | July 16, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 9:29 AM

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County will welcome students to the new school year on August 12 in one of three ways.

St. Clair County Schools has three options for students in 2020-21: traditional, full virtual and hybrid.

The traditional option is classroom-based instruction with school-specific modifications.

Full virtual is a fully online instruction with limited face-to-face interaction. The model is served by the Virtual Preparatory Academy. Applications can be found on the school system’s website.

The hybrid model is a combination of the traditional and virtual options. It is based per 9 weeks.

For more information and a FAQ section, click here.

