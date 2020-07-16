Shop smarter this sales tax holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s sales tax holiday will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Whether your child is going back to school in-person or virtually this year, they're still going to need school supplies.
While the list of back-to-school items that will be tax-free this weekend hasn't changed over the years, your child's back-to-school list definitely has because of COVID-19.
You can find a list of back-to-school tax free items when you click here.
Things like disinfectant wipes or masks are not included in the sales tax holiday this weekend.
So parents, now is the time to prioritize the items your child needs that won't include the state's 4 percent sales tax.
Call up your local stores and see if you can do curbside pickup, or even if they'll deliver.
Some cities and counties are also participating in the sales tax holiday, so if you do your research before, you could save up to 10 percent in some places.
"We've always advised that folks plan ahead," said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association. "Find out what's on your list, find out what stores have the best prices, and shop accordingly. That's just more important this year than ever, especially if you are going to order it online."
The sales tax holiday starts Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will end Sunday midnight.
