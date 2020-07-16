Reward offered for information in Montgomery teen’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cash reward is being offered for information in the death of a Montgomery teen.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or closure in the death investigation of Lesley Pantaleon.
Montgomery police say Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents on June 24. Her body was later discovered in Catoma Creek on July 10.
The circumstances surrounding Pantaleon’s death remain unclear. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information related to Pantaleon’s death, please immediately call the police or Crimstoppers at 215-STOP or the new toll free number, 1-833-AL1- STOP.
