Retired federal judge speaks on legality of statewide face mask order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We're hearing from our legal expert after Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth shared his concern about the legality of enforcing a statewide face mask order.
Retired Federal Judge John Carroll spoke with Good Day Alabama Thursday about the order, and said he respectfully disagrees with Lt. Gov. Ainsworth.
Judge Carroll said this is a very serious public health emergency and the government has the power to take steps it would not normally take in the face of COVID-19.
Judge Carroll added that no constitutional right is absolute, and the government can take away that constitutional right if it has a very good reason to do so.
On Wednesday, after Governor Ivey announced the order, Lt. Gov. Ainsworth said the order is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.
"The government can infringe on your constitutional right in this sort of emergency," said Judge Carroll. "And this is a minimal infringement. Asking you to wear a mask. If they ask you to wear a flak jacket everywhere or wear a coat all the time, that would be crazy. But everybody agrees, wearing a mask helps stop the spread of this disease. So is a perfectly acceptable and reasonable approach from the government."
Governor Ivey herself said this order was not about enforcement, but more about people doing the right thing.
