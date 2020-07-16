Protesters paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ in front of Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A protest in Montgomery took a turn Thursday.
The Alabama Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy, which advocates for the expansion of Medicaid in Alabama, holds regular protests. Thursday’s protest was held on the steps of the state capitol.
The group is usually peaceful. On Thursday, protesters wrote “Black Lives Matter” in spray paint on the road in front of the Alabama capitol.
The protest began with a live body “die-in” protesting the lack of expansion of Medicaid and the current health pandemic. The group argues that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black Alabamians.
Montgomery police officers have been called in, and WSFA 12 News is unsure if arrests have or will happen.
